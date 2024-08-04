Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1845 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1845 M CL - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1845 M CL - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1845 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (34)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (15)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • Soler y Llach (16)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
767 $
Price in auction currency 710 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1845 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 80 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search