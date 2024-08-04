Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1845 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1845
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1845 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
767 $
Price in auction currency 710 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 80 Reales 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
