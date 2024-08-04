Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1845 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1845
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1845 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
