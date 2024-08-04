80 Reales 1844 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1844 with mark S RD. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1494 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

