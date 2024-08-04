80 Reales 1844 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1844 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition AU (2) XF (15) VF (18) F (1) PO (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (22)

Cayón (6)

Felzmann (2)

HERVERA (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Nihon (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)