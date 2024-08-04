Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1844 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1844
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1844 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (22)
- Cayón (6)
- Felzmann (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 80 Reales 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search