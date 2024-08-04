Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1844 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1844 M CL - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1844 M CL - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1844 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (22)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Nihon - November 5, 2017
Seller Nihon
Date November 5, 2017
Condition PO
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 4, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1844 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 80 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search