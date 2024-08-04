80 Reales 1843 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1843 with mark S RD. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88702 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (10) VF (19)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (15)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (4)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (4)

Soler y Llach (5)