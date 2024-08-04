Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1843 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1843
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1843 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (34)
- Cayón (9)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (12)
- ibercoin (4)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (16)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
- UBS (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 80 Reales 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search