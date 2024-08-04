Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1843 B CC (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1843
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1843 with mark B CC. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1944 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1415 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
