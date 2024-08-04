80 Reales 1842 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1842 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88379 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

