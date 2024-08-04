Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1842 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1842 M CL - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1842 M CL - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1842 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88379 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (4)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

