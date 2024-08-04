Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1842 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1842
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1842 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88379 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
