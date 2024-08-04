Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1842 B CC (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1842 B CC - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1842 B CC - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1842 with mark B CC. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88140 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (38)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (14)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (14)
  • ibercoin (8)
  • Jesús Vico (11)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (21)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (10)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 346 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Stack's - January 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
