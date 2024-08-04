80 Reales 1842 B CC (Spain, Isabella II)

Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1842
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1842 with mark B CC. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88140 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (38)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (14)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (14)
- ibercoin (8)
- Jesús Vico (11)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (21)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (10)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
