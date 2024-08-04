Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1842 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1842
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1842 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1258 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 13,500. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
11571 $
Price in auction currency 10500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 80 Reales 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search