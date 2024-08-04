Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1842 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1842 B PS - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1842 B PS - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1842 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1258 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 13,500. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B PS at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
11571 $
Price in auction currency 10500 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1842 B PS at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

