80 Reales 1842 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1842 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1258 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 13,500. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.

Сondition XF (3) VF (3)