Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1841 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1841 S RD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1841 S RD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1841 with mark S RD. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (24)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (2)
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

