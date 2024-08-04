Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1841 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1841
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1841 with mark S RD. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
