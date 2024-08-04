Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1841 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1841
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1841 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88378 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (5)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 80 Reales 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search