Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1841 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1841 M CL - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1841 M CL - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1841 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88378 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - December 20, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 20, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1841 M CL at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

