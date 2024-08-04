Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1841 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1841
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (210) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1841 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4150 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
972 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
