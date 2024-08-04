80 Reales 1841 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1841 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4150 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (12) XF (77) VF (108) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) VF35 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (51)

Busso Peus (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)

Cayón (19)

CoinsNB (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (8)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (30)

ibercoin (7)

Jesús Vico (11)

Künker (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monedalia.es (4)

Numis.be (2)

Numisor (5)

Silicua Coins (4)

Soler y Llach (38)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (12)

UBS (4)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (1)