80 Reales 1840 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1840 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

