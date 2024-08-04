Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1840 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1840
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1840 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Cayón (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (10)
- HERVERA (2)
- Künker (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 80 Reales 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search