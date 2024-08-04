Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1840 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1840 M CL - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1840 M CL - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1840 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (10)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 3, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 5, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 8, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 16, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 2, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 5, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1840 M CL at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1840 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 80 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search