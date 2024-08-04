80 Reales 1840 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1840 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34285 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (13) XF (98) VF (95) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (9) NN Coins (1) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Aureo & Calicó (71)

Baldwin's (1)

Bertolami (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)

Cayón (17)

CoinsNB (2)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (7)

Herrero (4)

HERVERA (22)

ibercoin (8)

Jesús Vico (7)

Künker (6)

Monedalia.es (3)

Münzenonline (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rauch (1)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Silicua Coins (2)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (34)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Status International (1)

Tauler & Fau (14)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (4)