80 Reales 1838 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1838 with mark S RD. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place April 29, 2008.

Сondition XF (3) VF (14) F (2) No grade (1)