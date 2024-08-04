Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1838 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1838 S RD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1838 S RD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1838 with mark S RD. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place April 29, 2008.

Spain 80 Reales 1838 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1838 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1838 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1838 S RD at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1838 S RD at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1838 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1838 S RD at auction Künker - July 16, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1838 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1838 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1838 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1838 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1838 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1838 S RD at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1838 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1838 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1838 S RD at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1838 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1838 S RD at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1838 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1838 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 29, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 29, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

