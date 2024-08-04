Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1839 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1839
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1839 with mark S RD. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
