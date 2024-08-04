Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1839 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1839 S RD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1839 S RD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1839 with mark S RD. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Spink - January 18, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Numisma - Portugal - July 5, 2018
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

