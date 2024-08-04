80 Reales 1839 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1839 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1236 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

