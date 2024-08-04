Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1839 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1839
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1839 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Subscription required
