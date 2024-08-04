80 Reales 1838 S DR (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1838 with mark S DR. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Сondition XF (11) VF (11) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (15)

Cayón (4)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Teutoburger (1)