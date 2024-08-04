Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1838 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1838
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1838 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 530. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
