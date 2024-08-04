Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1837 S DR (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1837 S DR - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1837 S DR - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1837 with mark S DR. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 584 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 526. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1837 S DR at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

