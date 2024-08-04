80 Reales 1837 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1837 with mark M CR. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1087 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 27, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (5) VF (10) No grade (1)