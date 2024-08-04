Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1837 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1837 M CR - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1837 M CR - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1837 with mark M CR. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1087 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 27, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 80 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1837 M CR at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 M CR at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1837 M CR at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

