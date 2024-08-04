Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1837 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1837
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1837 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 569 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
