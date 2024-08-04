Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1837 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1837 B PS - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1837 B PS - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1837 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (7)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 569 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Künker - July 16, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Cayón - May 9, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Cayón - January 28, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date January 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

