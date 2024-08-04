80 Reales 1836 S DR (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1836 with mark S DR. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3337 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

