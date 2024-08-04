Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1836 S DR (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1836
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1836 with mark S DR. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3337 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (20)
- Cayón (4)
- HERVERA (6)
- ibercoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 80 Reales 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
