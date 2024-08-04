Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1836 S DR (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1836 S DR - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1836 S DR - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1836 with mark S DR. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3337 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Spain 80 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
