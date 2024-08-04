Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1836 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1836
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1836 with mark M CR. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
