80 Reales 1836 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1836
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1836 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32837 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,812. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2592 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
