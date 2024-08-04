80 Reales 1836 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1836 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32837 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,812. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (3) XF (19) VF (14) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (19)

Cayón (10)

Heritage (2)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (2)

Jesús Vico (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

UBS (1)