80 Reales 1835 S DR (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1835 with mark S DR. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 582 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

