40 Reales 1864. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,5 g
- Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 40 Reales
- Year 1864
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Reales 1864 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1309 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 790. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 211 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
