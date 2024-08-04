Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

40 Reales 1864. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 40 Reales 1864 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 40 Reales 1864 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 40 Reales
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Reales 1864 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1309 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 790. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 211 EUR
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Herrero - December 11, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Reales 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

