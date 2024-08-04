40 Reales 1864. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Reales 1864 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1248 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.

