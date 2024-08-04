Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
40 Reales 1864. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,5 g
- Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 40 Reales
- Year 1864
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Reales 1864 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1248 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (1)
- Silicua Coins (4)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2700 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2002 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
