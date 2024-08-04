40 Reales 1863. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Reales 1863 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1069 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place June 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (6) XF (50) VF (85) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (53)

Bertolami (1)

Cayón (16)

Chaponnière (1)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (17)

HIRSCH (1)

ibercoin (4)

Inasta (1)

Jesús Vico (8)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Sedwick (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (22)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (4)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (1)

WAG (2)