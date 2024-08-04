Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
40 Reales 1863. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,5 g
- Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 40 Reales
- Year 1863
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Reales 1863 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1069 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place June 13, 2024.
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
