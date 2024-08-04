Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
40 Reales 1863. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,5 g
- Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 40 Reales
- Year 1863
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Reales 1863 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29745 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (48)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (16)
- CNG (2)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (23)
- ibercoin (6)
- Künker (1)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (31)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (13)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (3)
- Varesi (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
