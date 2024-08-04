Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
40 Reales 1862 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,5 g
- Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 40 Reales
- Year 1862
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Reales 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Casa de Subastas de Madrid auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 19, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition GENUINE ICG
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
