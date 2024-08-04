Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

40 Reales 1862 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 40 Reales 1862 - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 40 Reales 1862 - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 40 Reales
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Reales 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Casa de Subastas de Madrid auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 19, 2024.

Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition GENUINE ICG
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 40 Reales 1862 at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Reales 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

