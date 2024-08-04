Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

40 Reales 1861 "Type 1861-1863" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 40 Reales 1861 "Type 1861-1863" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 40 Reales 1861 "Type 1861-1863" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 40 Reales
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Reales 1861 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 637 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction Soler y Llach - September 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 40 Reales 1861 at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
