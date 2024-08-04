Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
40 Reales 1861 "Type 1861-1863" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,5 g
- Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 40 Reales
- Year 1861
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Reales 1861 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 637 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Reales 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
