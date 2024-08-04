40 Reales 1861 "Type 1861-1863" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Reales 1861 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 637 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.

