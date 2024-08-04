4 Escudos 1868 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1868 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1602 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place May 7, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (11) AU (2) XF (91) VF (60) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (40)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (24)

Felzmann (2)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (2)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (17)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (1)

ibercoin (5)

ICE (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (3)

Künker (3)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Leu (1)

Lugdunum (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Rauch (1)

Silicua Coins (2)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (24)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stack's (9)

Tauler & Fau (12)

UBS (3)

V. GADOURY (1)

Via (1)

WAG (2)