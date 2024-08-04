Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1868 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,5 g
- Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1868 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1602 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place May 7, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
