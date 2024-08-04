Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1868 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1868 - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Escudos 1868 - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1868 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1602 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place May 7, 2014.

Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction Cayón - June 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1868 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

