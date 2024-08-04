Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1866. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,5 g
- Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1866 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
