4 Escudos 1866. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1866 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (12) VF (15) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (8)

Cayón (7)

CoinsNB (1)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (3)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Tauler & Fau (1)