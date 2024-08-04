4 Escudos 1866 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34307 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (94) VF (61) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (49)

Cayón (23)

CoinsNB (1)

Felzmann (5)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (24)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (2)

Jesús Vico (2)

Künker (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numisor (1)

Silicua Coins (3)

Soler y Llach (28)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (10)

UBS (4)

WAG (1)

Warin Global Investments (1)