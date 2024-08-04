Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1866 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,5 g
- Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34307 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
