Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1865. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,5 g
- Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1865
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1865 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1969 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
687 $
Price in auction currency 636 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 485 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
