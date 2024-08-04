4 Escudos 1865. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1865 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1969 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (7) VF (9)