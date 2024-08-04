Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1865. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 4 Escudos 1865 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Escudos 1865 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1865 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1969 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
687 $
Price in auction currency 636 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 485 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Jean ELSEN - June 4, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Cayón - May 9, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

