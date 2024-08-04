Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1863 "Type 1861-1863" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1863
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1709 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2319 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
