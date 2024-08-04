20 Reales 1862 "Type 1861-1863" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

