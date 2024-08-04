Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1862 "Type 1861-1863" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1862
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (12)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (4)
- ibercoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
555 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search