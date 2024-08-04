Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1861 "Type 1861-1863" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1861
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1861 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Heritage
June 27, 2024
XF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 115 USD
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
