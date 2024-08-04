Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1861 "Type 1861-1863" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 20 Reales 1861 "Type 1861-1863" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1861 "Type 1861-1863" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1861 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 115 USD
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

