Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1868 "Type 1865-1868" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1868 "Type 1865-1868" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Escudos 1868 "Type 1865-1868" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1868 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.

Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
653 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction Soler y Llach - July 11, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

