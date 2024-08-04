Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1868 "Type 1865-1868" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1868 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
653 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
