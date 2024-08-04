2 Escudos 1868 "Type 1865-1868" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1868 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.

