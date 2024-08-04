Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1865 "Type 1865-1868" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1865
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34308 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
