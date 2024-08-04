Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1851 M CL "Type 1850-1851" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 100 Reales 1851 M CL "Type 1850-1851" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1851 M CL "Type 1850-1851" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1851 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 750 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1008 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1296 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

