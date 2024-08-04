Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1851 M CL "Type 1850-1851" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1851
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1851 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 750 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (25)
- Cayón (7)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (14)
- ibercoin (3)
- Künker (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (15)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1296 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
