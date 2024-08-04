100 Reales 1851 M CL "Type 1850-1851" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1851 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 750 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

