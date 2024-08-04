Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1864. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1864 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1864 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1864 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1008 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
918 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Künker - July 16, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Herrero - December 11, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date December 11, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Cayón - May 9, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1864 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 100 Reales Numismatic auctions
