Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1864. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1864
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1864 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
918 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Herrero
Date December 11, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
12
