100 Reales 1864. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1864
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1864 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35146 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
505 $
Price in auction currency 466 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
