Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1864. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1864 6-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1864 6-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (482) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1864 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35146 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Auction World (6)
  • Aureo & Calicó (121)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (4)
  • Cayón (100)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (16)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (9)
  • HERVERA (39)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • ibercoin (10)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Nihon (3)
  • Numisma - Portugal (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (7)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (59)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (33)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (8)
  • WAG (5)
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
505 $
Price in auction currency 466 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1864 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 100 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search