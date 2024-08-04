Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1863. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1863 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1863 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1863 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88720 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (24)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
972 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Jesús Vico - July 12, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Künker - July 16, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

