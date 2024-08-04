Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1863. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1863
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1863 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88720 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
