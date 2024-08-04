Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1863. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1863 6-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1863 6-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1863 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35141 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 100 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

