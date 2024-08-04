100 Reales 1863. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1863 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35141 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition UNC (30) AU (14) XF (153) VF (31) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) Service NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Aureo & Calicó (60)

Baldwin's (1)

Cayón (42)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (5)

Heritage (5)

Herrero (6)

HERVERA (27)

ibercoin (8)

Jesús Vico (5)

Künker (6)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numisor (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Silicua Coins (2)

Soler y Llach (36)

Spink (1)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (11)

UBS (3)