100 Reales 1855 (Spain, Isabella II)

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1855 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.

  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
For the sale of 100 Reales 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

