100 Reales 1855 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1855
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1855 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Reales 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
