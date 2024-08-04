Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1862. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1862
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (291) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1862 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29175 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 485 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
